The NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers got a bit chippy as Philadelphia continued to chew clock off en route to a 31-7 Super Bowl berth. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, both teams piled up into a skirmish on the field following a 6-yard run by Christian McCaffrey.

The pushing and shoving split into two different piles, and tempers really flared in the pile closest to midfield that featured 49ers star tackle Trent Williams and Eagles safety K'Von Wallace.

As officials tried to separate the players and diffuse the situation, Williams grabbed Wallace and ripped him to the ground, as players from both sidelines headed onto the field. Flags flew and officials ordered both teams to their respective sidelines, while also announcing that Williams and Wallace had been ejected from the game.

For San Francisco, it was a frustrating way for its season to come to an end as injuries to the quarterback position continued to define the franchise. Brock Purdy, who rose to stardom following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo during the year, injured his elbow in the first quarter and fourth-stringer Josh Johnson was tossed into the fray. Johnson then suffered a concussion, which led to the 49ers with no healthy quarterback to try to help them contend in the NFC title game. With that in mind, that appears to have been where the frustrations from San Francisco stem from in this altercation, and may result in even more punishment from the NFL.

As for the Eagles, who has now punched a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, they will now see if the actions from anyone in this skirmish -- including Wallace -- will have any bearing on their status for the big game in the eyes of the league.