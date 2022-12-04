Trevor Lawrence suffered a hit against the Detroit Lions just before the half that was scary to watch. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was hit low by Lions outside linebacker James Houston and got twisted as he went down. He walked away under his own power, then headed to the locker room, but after halftime he was back out leading the offense.
After the sack, he grabbed his leg after his shoe stuck in the turf, appearing to be in pain.
Jags QB Trevor Lawrence is down after being sacked on the previous play. He was able to walk off the field on his own strength. pic.twitter.com/vVWf03c1AC— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022
Here is a full look at the sack:
Brutal twisted looking tackle on Trevor Lawrence.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022
Trevor went to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/O5IKxEprg2
Before the injury, Lawrence was 9-for-19 with 124 yards, as the Jaguars were in a big hole against the Lions.
Coming in, Lawrence had been on quite a roll:
- Three straight games with 70% completion percentage, longest streak in Jaguars history.
- Coming off the first game in Jags history with 75% completion percentage, 300 Pass yds, three passing TD and 0 INTs
- Had second-best passer rating in NFL since Week 9 (116.1) behind Tua Tagoaviloa (121.4)