Trevor Lawrence suffered a hit against the Detroit Lions just before the half that was scary to watch. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was hit low by Lions outside linebacker James Houston and got twisted as he went down. He walked away under his own power, then headed to the locker room, but after halftime he was back out leading the offense.

After the sack, he grabbed his leg after his shoe stuck in the turf, appearing to be in pain.

Here is a full look at the sack:

Before the injury, Lawrence was 9-for-19 with 124 yards, as the Jaguars were in a big hole against the Lions.

Coming in, Lawrence had been on quite a roll: