Tua Tagovailoa's agent says 'health concerns are overblown' and he'll be a 'very high pick'

Tua Tagovailoa is the biggest wild card of the 2020 NFL Draft. Which team will take a shot on Tagovailoa given the recurring questions on his hip? How high will Tua get drafted, as the former Alabama quarterback is arguably one of the best players in this draft class?

Those questions will be answered in two weeks, even though it's difficult for teams to get a read on how Tagovailoa is recovering from hip surgery since they cannot bring him into the facility. Tagovailoa's agent, Leigh Steinberg, isn't concerned about his client's hip and says 32 NFL teams shouldn't be either.

Steinberg told SportsTalk 790AM in Miami (per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe) that Tagovailoa's "health concerns are overblown" and his two doctors have been "clear that Tua's health is fine and there's no recurrence that's going to happen here" (regarding Tagovailoa's hip injury). This is similar to what Steinberg told the Pro Football Network earlier Thursday.

"Tua has healed very quickly and it's very clear that he's going to be ready for training camp this season," Steinberg said. "He's optimistic, hopeful, and excited to get on the field in the coming months."

Steinberg also believes Tagovailoa will be a "very high pick" despite being five months removed from hip surgery. While Steinberg is optimistic, former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi isn't so sure teams should use a high draft pick on the quarterback.

There's already concerns regarding Tagovailoa's health as the draft is coming up as the negative reports are starting to leak.

"It's not just his hip," Lombardi said on his "GM Shuffle" podcast, per the New York Post. "It's his ankle. It's his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. ... He's brittle. He is brittle. You can't deny it.

"He's a really good player. I'm not disputing the evaluation. I'm saying that, if you're picking a quarterback, it's really hard to pick a good one.

"It's even harder with a guy who can't stay healthy. That's my point. Two teams I've talked to have flunked him. They flunked him on not just the hip, but on the multitude of injuries. The risk far outweighs the reward."

This comes after former NFL general manager Mike Tannebaum said it "would be irresponsible to take him in the top 10" earlier Thursday.

Not being able to access Tagovailoa up close and bring him into the facility has put a wrench in any team's plans that want to make Tagovailoa as their next franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa will be the ultimate gamble, one teams can't afford to swing and miss on.