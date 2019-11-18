Twitter users debate whether Mitch Trubisky got hurt or Matt Nagy benched him for bad play
Some people aren't buying the 'hip injury' that caused Trubisky's removal against the Rams
Mitch Trubisky has had a rough sophomore season in Chicago, enough to the point that there was plenty of chatter regarding his job security as starting quarterback of the Bears prior to Sunday night's game against the Rams. So, when Trubisky was pulled during another lackluster performance on Sunday night, many people weren't buying the "hip injury" that apparently led to his removal.
According to Bears coach Matt Nagy, Trubisky was dealing with a hip issue on Sunday night, one that wore on him and affected his play as the game went on. That was Nagy's justification for going to backup quarterback Chase Daniel with three minutes left in the fourth quarter -- an undeniably late juncture to hand over the reigns.
While Nagy says he pleaded with Trubisky to be honest about his health status and how he was feeling during the second half of the contest, Trubisky's comments after the game suggested that the coach made the decision for the quarterback and not vice versa.
With the surprisingly late substitution becoming a major talking point of the game, the discussion around why Trubisky was pulled (and what it means for his future as Bears starting quarterback) started to heat up. Some didn't question Nagy's reasoning and bought into the the hip injury explanation, but others were more skeptical.
Semi-conspiracy theorists figured it was just an excuse to get Trubisky out of the game as Chicago tried to get their offense going in the final minutes of the game, and some others suggested that Nagy may have been utilizing the tactic as a way to deflect some blame for how poorly the Bears played against Los Angeles.
But now that the ball is officially rolling on Sideline Trubisky, the real fun should unfold in the coming weeks. All eyes are now on Nagy and how he handles and utilizes his young quarterback moving forward. Whether Trubisky is truly hurt or not, he's likely going to be fighting for his job down the stretch, and Nagy could be right alongside him.
