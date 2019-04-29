Tyreek Hill reportedly may be placed on Commissioner's Exempt List after disturbing audio leak

The Kansas City Chiefs insist they are "deeply disturbed" by what they heard on a leaked audio recording of Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing alleged abuse of their 3-year old son, but they have yet to make a decision regarding his future with the team beyond barring him from team activities for the foreseeable future.

The NFL may soon take action on Hill, though, according to a report from ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, who says the league is considering placing Hill on the Commissioner's Exempt List as soon as this week.

The NFL and the players' union have reviewed the audiotape that a TV station aired last week on which Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancée discuss injuries to their child, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. The league has historically declined to use the commissioner's exempt list in the offseason but is considering making an exception in this case, likely as early as this week, because Hill is in the middle of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The criminal case against Hill and Espinal was re-opened over the weekend after the recording was leaked to a local TV station.

The contents of the audio clip -- which KCTV reported it was led to believe is part of an "insurance policy" that was given to a friend of Espinal -- are incredibly disturbing. In one portion of the clip, Espinal described the couple's son as being "terrified" of Hill, and Hill responded, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b--ch."

Espinal also noted that their son repeatedly told law enforcement that "daddy" is the one who hit him, and then seemingly confirmed that Hill does so when their son cries. Hill can be heard in the clip denying that he did anything to the couple's son, but he also stated that, "You use a belt too," after Espinal said, "What do you do when the child is bad? You make him open up his arms and you punch him in the chest."

Hill had previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery charges in 2015 stemming from a December 2014 incident where he punched and choked his then-pregnant girlfriend, Espinal. He was given a three-year probation sentence and the Chiefs later selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.