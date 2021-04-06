One year after going 31st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings' Jeff Gladney has kicked off his second offseason much differently, with the 24-year-old cornerback recently turning himself in to Dallas police on a felony assault charge. As first reported by CBS 11 in the Dallas area, Gladney was allegedly involved in an altercation on Friday in his home state of Texas, then turned himself in to authorities at the Dallas County Jail on Monday.

Dallas Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez confirmed as much to CNN this week, saying Gladney's altercation with a 22-year-old woman "escalated, at which time Mr. Gladney physically assaulted the victim." The second-year cornerback then left the location of the incident prior to officers' arrival, per Gutierrez, but turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

CBS 11's J.D. Miles originally reported that Gladney posted a $10,000 bond on a third-degree family violence assault charge -- a felony for which he would face up to two to 10 years in prison, if convicted. The 22-year-old woman, who reportedly told police she was in a relationship with Gladney, alleged that the two got into an altercation over text messages she was receiving. Gladney, per Miles, is accused of hitting the victim with closed fists, choking her and dragging her by the hair.

The Vikings have since released a statement regarding the allegations.

"We are aware of Jeff's arrest and are gathering additional information," the team said Monday. "We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment."

Minnesota's first-round pick in 2020 out of TCU, Gladney played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting 15. He was expected to enter 2021 as one of the Vikings' top three cornerbacks, likely manning slot duties.