Von Miller says he was 'shocked' to learn he had coronavirus: 'It all started with just a simple cough'

On Thursday, Von Miller's agent confirmed that the Denver Broncos pass rusher became the second NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. He was said to be in "good spirits" and just simply resting at home.

The following day, Miller sat down with "3rd hour of TODAY" to discuss how he was dealing with the coronavirus and how he first knew that something was wrong. Miller has asthma, but said he knew something was different about his health early on.

"I'm feeling better," said Miller. "It all started with just a simple cough and it got worse. I also have asthma -- and my girlfriend was telling me that I wasn't sounding normal, and I should try my nebulizer. So I did, I tried the nebulizer which I do before football games and before practice regularly, but this time was different. It really didn't work like it should. I waited another day, the cough still didn't go away, and my assistant said 'Why don't you just go get tested? There's no harm in getting tested.' I went down the street and got tested and two days later my doctor called me and said that I had a positive result for COVID-19."

Like many around the country, Miller took the pandemic seriously and was practicing social distancing -- but somehow still found himself sick. The eight-time Pro Bowler was more than surprised to hear that he had come down with the coronavirus.

"I was shocked," Miller said. "We have been taking this seriously since day one. I started in San Francisco training where I normally train, and San Francisco was one of the first cities to have a stay-at-home order. Right when San Francisco had the stay-at-home order, we made the decision to come back to Denver.

"I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now and within that four weeks I probably left the house four times. With all of those four times, I never got out of the car, it was just to drive to pick up food and come back home. So I really just have been taking it seriously, staying at home -- of course I have had people come in and out like workers, maids and people who come in and do the plumbing -- just everyday stuff but it was really nothing crazy. I had a cough and here we are today."

While the coronavirus has wiped out virtually every sport, it remains to be seen if the NFL season will start on time in the coming months. Miller was asked about playing football in an empty stadium, and he said that he would be willing to do whatever the NFL deems as safe.

"Whatever is safe," said Miller. "That will always be my first precaution ... to do whatever is safe. Whatever we have to do to get things back to normal that's what we should do. We shouldn't move too fast, just do whatever is safe."