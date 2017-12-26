WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins' tip drill touchdown is a Christmas miracle

There is no explanation aside from sorcery that explains Hopkins' insane touchdown grab

I swear, DeAndre Hopkins is an actual magician. 

He has to be. There is no other explanation for this ridiculous touchdown grab Hopkins made on Monday afternoon against the Houston Texans. It's insane. Just look. 

I mean... WHAT IN THE WORLD?

This dude tried to one-hand the ball with his right hand, but instead knocked it straight up in the air. Then he hauled it in, one-handed, with his left hand, and tapped both of his toes over the back of a defender that had interfered with him with illegal hands to the face on the play. 

I repeat. WHAT IN THE DAMN WORLD?

Salute, DeAndre Hopkins. You are unbelievable. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

