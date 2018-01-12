WATCH: Ex-NFL stars use Netflix to share pro-cannabis PSA calling out Roger Goodell

A number of former NFL players have come together to make a pro-cannabis television commercial that aims to call out the league's leadership regarding its stance against medical marijuana. However, that commercial technically isn't real.

Its message is sincere and it promotes a real-life company (the Gridiron Cannabis Coalition), which is dedicated to the advancement of marijuana as a therapeutic tool for football players, with real-life spokesmen -- including Jim McMahon, Ricky Williams and Kyle Turley.

However, the advertisement is labeled "fictitious" because it was created to exist within the world of the Netflix comedy series "Disjointed," which tells the story of a Los Angeles woman running a weed dispensary.

Netflix's show Disjointed has become known for devising hilarious, fake commercials to break up the show's acts and further build out the Disjointed universe. In part two of season one (all episodes January 12), they recruited a host of former NFL players to deliver a pro-cannabis PSA including: Jim McMahon, Mark Restelli, Ricky Williams, Eben Britton, Boo Williams, Kyle Turley, and Chris Kluwe. The commercial combines some of the strongest voices behind the real-life Gridiron Cannabis Coalition with the humor of Disjointed writers to create a minute-long, fictitious advertisement.

Be warned: McMahon says a bad word in the following clip when referencing an infamous incident from his NFL career.

It's definitely an interesting approach because, despite the ad not technically being "real," it was still was made and exists at least partially in earnest. And, thanks to YouTube, it can still be consumed and spread outside the context of the "Disjointed" world, so it essentially serves as a legitimate PSA, one which likely find its way to the desk of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The fight to have medicinal marijuana serve as an alternative method of treatment in the NFL has seemed to pick up in recent years thanks to the efforts of outspoken current and former athletes. With a curtain being pulled back on the dangerous long-term health issues -- including CTE -- that plague many players during and after their careers, there's a growing interest in how to avoid (or, at the very least, minimize) those issues. Many players argue that weed helps calm their ailments -- both physical and mental -- and is a safer, less addictive option than prescription drugs.

While there is still plenty of opposition to the idea of medicinal marijuana being permitted for active athletes, Goodell has expressed a willingness to listen to credited medical advisers on the potential benefits and then go from there.

For now, though, the advocates are finding some pretty unique and creative ways to convince people to light(en) up to the idea.