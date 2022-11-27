The New Orleans Saints will visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. The Niners are fresh off a win in Mexico City over the Arizona Cardinals, their third victory in a row. That streak has the team sitting at 6-4, and San Francisco is now the fourth favorite to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook at +650. The Niners look as dangerous as ever, bolstered by the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey just before the trade deadline. McCaffrey rounds out an offense that also features Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. The 4-7 Saints, meanwhile, have been beleaguered by injury and ineffectiveness. The 49ers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Week 12 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 12 NFL lines should you target with your Week 12 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-4) to cover against the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle has been bolstered by the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker.

After an outstanding college career at Michigan State, Walker is picking up where he left off. Caesars has Walker as the -150 favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Through nine games played, he has totaled 587 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground along with an additional 108 yards through the air. Walker is averaging 65.2 rushing yards per game. The Raiders are bottom-half team when it comes to rushing defense, allowing 122.9 yards per game, which means Walker should have a chance to feast on Sunday. That is one reason the Seahawks are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

