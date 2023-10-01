Three NFL teams enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records, but should the chance of a letdown lead you to avoid those games with your Week 4 NFL bets? The San Francisco 49ers are 14-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals at home, but Brock Purdy could have his hands full against a strong Cardinals defense. The Philadelphia Eagles are nine-point favorites to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFL odds and advance to 4-0, but could the short week leave them fatigued?

The one 3-0 team fans from coast to coast are eyeing is the Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Denver Broncos 70-20 to advance to 3-0 on the season. Now, they'll face a Buffalo Bills squad that has had their number for the last several seasons and is a three-point favorite in the NFL spreads. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 4.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) to cover at home against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins could still be feeling the hangover from their demolition of the Broncos, and that could put them on their heels in Week 4 in Buffalo.

It doesn't help that the Dolphins have not fared well against the Bills in recent history. Buffalo is 11-1 over their last 12 home games against Miami, and the one win Tua Tagovailoa has in five matchups against the Bills was down in the Sunshine State. Tagovailoa is 0-3 in Buffalo with three TDs and four INTs, while Josh Allen has recorded 2,684 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 career games against the Dolphins. If any team can bring Miami back down to Earth after their 50-point victory in Week 3, it's the Buffalo Bills. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright.

What are the model's top Week 4 NFL picks?