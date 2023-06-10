The 2023 Stanley Cup Final has the Florida Panthers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. The Panthers picked up a much-needed win in the last contest, beating the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime of Game 3. The Panthers are playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights lost to the Washington Capitals in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Opening faceoff at FLA Live Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

Here are the NHL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Panthers money line: Florida -115, Vegas -105

Golden Knights vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knights vs. Panthers puck line: Vegas +1.5 (-267)

FLA: The Panthers are 8-1 in their last nine games playing on one days rest

VGK: The Golden Knights are 6-1 in their last seven vs. Eastern Conference

Why the Golden Knights can cover

Right-wing Mark Stone is a smooth two-way attacking force for Vegas. Stone excels at creating takeaways due to his quick hands and active stick. The 31-year-old is third on the team in total points (19) with eight goals and 11 assists in the playoffs. He's scored a goal in two of his last three games, including in his last outing when he finished with one goal and one assist.

Center Chandler Stephenson impacts the game the most as a facilitator. Stephenson has great speed and quickness to create space for his teammates. The 29-year-old can also finish plays around the goal and is tied for fourth on the squad in points (17) this postseason with eight goals and nine assists. In Game 3, Stephenson recorded two assists.

Why the Panthers can cover

Matthew Tkachuk is an explosive playmaker. Tkachuk has terrific speed and maintains control of the puck with ease. The 25-year-old is also elusive and creative. He ranks first on the team in points (24), goals (11), and assists (13) in the playoffs. Tkachuk has logged a goal in five of his last seven games. On Thursday, he had one goal and one assist.

Center Carter Verhaeghe provides this group with another solid playmaker and scorer. Verhaeghe has a knack for putting the defense on their heels due to his agility and strength. He is second on the squad in total points (17) during the postseason, with seven goals and 10 assists. In the Game 3 victory, Verhaeghe notched one goal and one assist.

