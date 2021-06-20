Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said he's symptom-free after testing positive for COVID-19 two days ago. He hopes to return behind the bench soon in for his team's series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I wish I could be at the rink right now. I don't feel different than a week ago," Ducharme told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

The coach gave a quick press conference to address his positive test. He added that he's "positive", that he's received both of his COVID-19 vaccines, and will clear the two-week post-shot period on Wednesday. Even with that being the case, it's not clear whether he'll be able to return at that point.

"Nothing's confirmed as far as that. The organization remains in communication with the authorities. It's a unique situation. We've been isolated since December," Ducharme added.

The Canadiens are nothing if not prepared for a situation like this. Assistant Luke Richardson has experience stepping in for a head coach because of a medical emergency, as he had to do so for Claude Julien during last year's first-round series against the Flyers when the coach was hospitalized with chest pains.

Montreal defeated Vegas on Friday in a 3-2 overtime win to take Game 3 and a 2-1 lead in the series. They've upset their first two postseason opponents, the Maple Leafs and Jets, in the first two rounds of the playoffs.