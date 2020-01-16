Colorado Avalanche officially unveil new Stadium Series jerseys
Here's what the Avalanche will be wearing against the Kings
The Colorado Avalanche officially revealed the new jerseys the team will be wearing during their upcoming NHL Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy against the Los Angeles Kings. In a promotional video posted to Twitter, the Avalanche describe the jerseys as "made for outdoor hockey in Colorado." As far as the design goes, it attempts to be a lot more subtle than their standard design, with white space being used to create a more minimalist version of the Avalanche logo. Other details were inspired by the architecture of the academy itself, the Colorado sky and the connection of snow to ice.
If these jerseys don't immediately seem impressive to you, there's some good news: you finally have something in common with a professional hockey player. In another video posted to Twitter, Colorado players Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar have their first reactions of seeing the jerseys in-person captured. The consensus among them is that they look a lot better when they're being held out in front of your eyes than they do in photos--implying that they too were underwhelmed with what the promotional images looked like.
The Avs' Stadium Series game will take place on Feb. 15 and will be the team's second-ever outdoor game. The first happened in 2016 at Coors Field in a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings. Colorado's new threads confirm a leak from late in 2019.
