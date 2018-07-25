Jarome Iginla to announce retirement with Calgary Flames

Jarome Iginla will close the book on a 20-year NHL career on Monday at a press conference held by the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.

The Flames legend spent 16 seasons in Calgary -- after joining the team in the 1996 playoffs -- and is the franchise's all-time goals (525) and points (1,095) leader. Iginla became the first black team captain in NHL history in 2003.

Iginla was one of the most respected wingers in the game for a number of years. He hit the 30-goal mark 11 times, including a career-best 52-goal campaign in 2001-2002 that earned him the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's leading goal scorer.

The forward also spent time with the Penguins, Bruins, Avalanche and Kings towards the tail end of his career. Despite an attempted comeback, Iginla didn't play during the 2017-2018 season.

The 41-year-old finishes with exactly 1,300 career points, and his 625 goals are tied for 15th in NHL history with Joe Sakic. As a result, Iginla should find his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He never won a Stanley Cup but did capture two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2002 and 2010.

Iginla is one of the more beloved players in Flames franchise history, so Monday's press conference will likely be an emotional affair for all sides. One would assume that he'll sign some sort of one-day contract to retire as a member of the Flames.