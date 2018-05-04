NHL Playoffs 2018: Ryan Shazier and JuJu Smith-Schuster helped the Penguins win Game 4

The Penguins were pretty much in a must-win situation heading into Thursday's Game 4 in Pittsburgh. They were coming off two straight losses to the Capitals with the prospect of going down 3-1 in the series as it heads back to Washington. They needed a win to avoid a very desperate situation.

Heading into the game, the Capitals had yet to lose a road contest in these playoffs, so Pittsburgh needed to bring their best to provide a home ice advantage. Luckily, a couple of Steelers stars were around to help get the juices flowing.

Ryan Shazier -- the Steelers linebacker who suffered a serious spinal injury last season -- was one of those stars and he was fired up for the cause. He stood up out of his wheelchair on his own and brought the crowd to a roar, which is something that he's gotten pretty good at. The entire Pittsburgh community has done a great job rallying around Shazier in wake of his injury, and Thursday night was no different. All you have to do is listen.

When you play Pittsburgh, you play the whole city. #BurghProud pic.twitter.com/WUyLaqucGP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 4, 2018

Oh, look ... JuJu Smith-Schuster was also there! He also earned a pretty loud ovation, and he embraced it by doing some very strange, disjointed dancing. It looked like he was enjoying himself, so good for him.

Shazier and Smith-Shuster's efforts paid off, as the crowd brought their A-game and the Penguins managed to secure a huge victory, beating the Caps 3-1 to even the series.