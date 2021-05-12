David Quinn's time in New York is up. The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday morning that they dismissed the head coach of his duties. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Quinn's assistant coaches David Oliver, Jacques Martin and Greg Brownas were also fired.

Goalie coach Benoit Allaire was the lone coach from Quinn's staff that was not fired.

Quinn getting fired is the latest change in what has turned into a front office makeover for the Rangers.

Former Ranger Chris Drury assumed the positions of president and general manager after the team announced last Wednesday that it had fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton.

The team fired the president and GM after strong comments were made by the team regarding the actions by Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson. The Rangers were fined $250,000 after criticizing Department of Player Safety director George Parros for how the league handled Wilson injuring Rangers star Artemi Panarin.

All of these changes also come after the team ended the regular season with a 27-23-6 record. The Rangers finished fifth in the East Division and missed the playoffs.

After Davidson and Gorton were fired, it became obvious that Quinn's job security was shrinking. The team finished its season with a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins, but that was New York's first win since April 27. It dropped five of its final six games.

Quinn coached at Northeastern, the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Boston University and AHL's Lake Erie Monsters, an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, before getting his first NHL head coaching gig with the Rangers in 2018.