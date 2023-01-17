Louisiana sports betting launched late in January 2022, which coincided with the pro football playoffs. Because it was towards the end of the month, most of the playoff action had already happened. Thus, this is the first year in which Louisiana mobile sports betting will feature a full slate of postseason action to bet on. New Orleans not being in the playoffs certainly hurts, but sports fans in Louisiana are extremely knowledgeable about other teams as well. Caesars Sportsbook LA provides the ideal avenue to bet on sports in Louisiana.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Three-way betting: Most sports have a winner and a loser, and with those two options, it is called two-way betting. But with other sports where ties/draws are common after regulation -- such as soccer or hockey -- then sportsbooks will offer three-way betting. You could bet on Team A, Team B or a tie/draw to occur.



Prop bet: Short for proposition bets, these are side wagers that aren't concerned with the final outcome or score. Examples include player props, such as predicting how many yards a player will gain, or team props, such as guessing if a team will score a touchdown in the second quarter.



Outright bets: Also called futures, these are bets not related to individual games or matches. They instead focus on bigger-picture events such as entire tournaments or playoffs. If you bet on the pro football championship winner before the regular season began, or just before the playoffs began, either of those would be an outright bet.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.