The month of October gives sports bettors all the action they could ever wish for. The playoffs are heating up in baseball, while pro football, basketball and hockey games are being played on a nightly basis. Stack all that on top of big auto racing events, soccer matches and the start of the new pro golf season, and there's a ton of action on the board every day this time of year at Caesars Sportsbook. No matter what sports you love to bet on, there is a Caesars Sportsbook bonus code and unique Caesars Sportsbook promo code for you to use. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. With so many perks in one introductory deal, you can't go wrong when you use the latest Caesars Sportsbook deposit code.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account, make your first deposit with the code GAMEFULLC, and bet. If your first bet loses, you'll get a single bet credit to use within 14 days.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code:

Same-game parlay: These are a series of bets on the same game that can add up to a big payout if all hit. Some bettors prefer building parlays on one game, as opposed to traditional parlays that cover multiple games, because if you can predict the flow of the game, there's a great chance to string together multiple correlated picks that hit.

Live betting: You can also use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code to place bets in real-time. That's because Caesars Sportsbook live updates odds for sports like pro football. If you're interested in football, Caesars Sportsbook will let you wager on the live-updated spread, total or money line.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a player hits a home run, or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. You could even place a prop bet on whether a pitcher logs a certain number of strikeouts in his outing.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, WV, and Washington, DC. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA and NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. IL: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).