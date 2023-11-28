Fanatics is making an impact on the evolving sports betting landscape now that Fanatics Sportsbook has launched in five states. Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee are the first states to have either a retail location or access to the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, and Fanatics Sportsbook plans to expand to more states in the future. Since being launched in August 2023 by Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Fanatics is now as associated with legal sports betting as it is with being a favorite among fans when it comes to high-quality sports apparel. Sign up here now.

Fanatics Sportsbook is putting itself ahead of the pack thanks to its Fanatics loyalty program. With users able to receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet, they are able to then convert that into Bonus Bets or use it to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers generous odds boosts and unique "bet and get" promos for new eligible customers who are 21+ in available states.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook deposit bonus

Right now, you can bet $20 and get $200 in FanCash at Fanatics Sportsbook*. You can convert your FanCash to bonus bets or use it on Fanatics.com for the latest and hottest sports apparel.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook App



The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in five states with a robust feature set, daily odds boosts and a large menu of bet types and sports:

Platforms iOS and Android apps States Available Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee

App Features FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker and more Bet Types Offered Same Game Parlays (SGPs), Odds Boosts, Trending Bets, Parlays, Live In-Game Betting, Player and Team Props, Futures, Moneylines, Over-Unders, Spreads and more Sports Offered NFL, NBA, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, PGA, Soccer, Tennis, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports and more

What is FanCash?

FanCash is "The Currency of Sport" that is exclusively available as a reward to Fanatics Sportsbook bettors. It is earned when Fanatics Sportsbook bettors place a qualifying cash bet on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Earning FanCash

The amount of FanCash you can earn will depend on the type of bet you place:

Type of Bet Percentage of FanCash Earned Straight Bet Up to 1% of the amount bet Parlay Bet Up to 3% of the amount bet Same Game Parlay Up to 5% of the amount bet



Redeeming FanCash

FanCash can be redeemed in the following ways:

Bonus Bets: Use your FanCash for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook's mobile app. If you win your bonus bet(s), you will receive the winnings (but not the initial stake) as a deposit in your sportsbook account. Merchandise: FanCash can be used for eligible team merchandise on Fanatics.com (and other eligible sites). You must be logged into your FanCash account and you must redeem the entire amount.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook Available?

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app launched its beta app in Ohio and Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then in Maryland one month later. It has since gone live in all three of those states, along with Massachusetts and Kentucky, making it one of the major players in the sports betting world. It also became the first operator inside an NFL stadium when it launched at FedEx Field in Maryland at the end of January.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed on the operating businesses of PointsBet USA in eight states in August, giving them a path to continued state expansion across the country within the next few years.

Kentucky

Kentucky did not launch its legal sports betting until this September after Gov. Andy Beshear signed the sports betting legislation into law in March. Fanatics was one of seven sports betting apps that went live on Sept. 28 after being approved in August. While horse racing and the Kentucky Wildcats are atop the list in Kentucky, there are still plenty of popular teams to wager on in surrounding states. The Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Columbus Blue Jackets are among the most popular teams to bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Maryland

Online sports betting launched in Maryland in November 2022, and Fanatics Sportsbook joined the party in the Old Line State in August 2023. The arrival of Fanatics in Maryland coordinated perfectly with the start of football season, so Baltimore Ravens fans have been able to play along with their favorite NFL team during a very competitive season. Sports fans in Maryland can play along at Fanatics Sportsbook all year long since the state is also home to the MLB's Baltimore Orioles and the Big 10's Maryland Terrapins.

Massachusetts

Legal sports betting launched in Massachusetts just this year, which timed perfectly with the Fanatics Sportsbook launch in August 2023. Fanatics Sportsbook is the eighth legal book to launch in the Bay State, where the sports fans are some of the most passionate in the country. Massachusetts is home to the Boston Celtics of the NBA, the Boston Bruins of the NHL, the New England Patriots of the NFL, the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball and MLS franchise the New England Revolution.

Ohio

Ohio rang in the new year when the Buckeye State opened its first legal sportsbook in January 2023. Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched retail locations for Fanatics Sportsbook at both Progressive Field in Cleveland and Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Ohio is home to the NFL's Bengals and Browns, the MLB's Reds and Guardians, the NBA's Cavaliers, the NHL's Blue Jackets and the Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten football team.

Tennessee

The Volunteer State legalized sports betting in 2019 and launched it in 2020. This made it the perfect state for Fanatics Sportsbook to launch the beta version of its mobile app on May 1, 2023 before fully launching in August. Tennessee sports fans have many opportunities to wager on local teams since their state is home to the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA, Tennessee Titans of the NFL, the Nashville Predators of the NHL and Nashville SC of the MLS.

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN. New customers only. Must place cash wager of at least $20 between November 17 at 12:00am ET and January 11 at 11:59pm ET to qualify. FanCash credited within 72 hours or qualifying wager. See full Terms in app.