In December 2021, Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio officially signed legislation to legalize Ohio sports betting. After more than a year of establishing regulations, protocols, and approving licenses, Ohio is finally ready to release sports betting in Ohio starting January 1, 2023. While it took much longer than expected, Ohio Sports fans are counting the days until the new year. Beginning in January, not only will racetracks and casinos be able to offer sports lines at their retail establishments, but the major national online and mobile sportsbooks with licenses granted by the state will also sign up as many Ohioans as possible. Ohio mobile sports betting could soon be a hit.

As soon as Ohio sports gambling goes live, there will be many intriguing sportsbook promo codes with significant welcome offers. Sports fans in the Buckeye State are fanatical about their teams, so there is no doubt that legal Ohio mobile sports betting will be a major hit. It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Over/Under: Gambling on totals is the most popular bet from gamblers after point spreads and money lines. This bet is not about which team wins, but how many points, goals, or runs the teams, combined or individually, will score. These can give you something else to root for while watching your favorite team, without betting on them.

Parlay: Combining multiple bets onto one ticket is referred to as a parlay. Although these bets are fun and can create large payouts, every leg or bet added to one ticket decreases the chances it will be a winner. Parlays can consist of spreads, totals, props, and much more. Each sportsbook can dictate which bets can be combined and what the payout will be. It's imperative to get the best odds available while also remembering parlays are hard to hit, so they should be done with caution.

Teaser: A teaser is another type of parlay that combines multiple selections onto one ticket for a bigger payout. The difference with teasers is that they are used to move the line from a game lower, so it is more likely to win. For example, if two football teams are favored by seven, and you think they will both win but may not cover, a popular teaser lowers both lines by six to a point spread of -1. Of course, both outcomes will have to happen, but you are getting a much better line, and it will hit more often than an original parlay.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

