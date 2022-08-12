Wyoming sports betting has been legalized for a little over a year, and it is now getting a boost as Caesars Sportsbook WY has been licensed to operate in the state as of early August. It's the perfect time since the baseball season is heading towards a riveting conclusion, while football is gearing up for an epic season. Wyoming takes its football very seriously, and there are multiple competitive pro football teams in surrounding states, so there will be plenty of action to get in on coming shortly.

If you're a sports fan in the Equality State and you haven't yet checked out legal Wyoming mobile sports betting, now is the perfect time to see the latest Caesars Sportsbook Wyoming promo code. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook WY is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors with the code GAME15C, making it even easier to place your first wager on your favorite sports teams. Whether you are glued to the pro baseball season or can't wait for football and basketball to start, you can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code when you place your first wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook WY.

Caesars Sportsbook WY is now offering up to a $1,500 risk-free first bet. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Wyoming*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME15C and get a risk-free bet up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 10/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAME15C. Sign up now.

Wyoming sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Outright: A great way for beginning bettors to get started, an outright bet is simply a wager on who will win an event. These are extremely popular in sports like golf and auto racing, both of which are going on right now, so you can get in on the action immediately and there are some potential big payouts in play.

Against the spread: If you see a line listed such as Denver -7, that means that side is favored by seven points. To win the wager, a bettor would need Denver to win the given game by eight points or more. A win by exactly seven points would be considered a push, meaning the initial stake is refunded.

Live betting: You don't have to shut down your app once a game starts. Caesars Sportsbook WY offers updated live lines throughout many games every single day. These can be a great way to find in-game value or even hedge some of your pregame bets.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15C.

WY only. Must be 21 or older to gamble. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. If you, a family member, or a friend has a problem with gambling, call the Problem Gambling Helpline today at 1-800-522-4700.