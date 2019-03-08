2019 MLS schedule, live stream, start time: Atlanta United eyeing rebound, D.C. United might be for real, more

The 2019 Major League Soccer season continues this weekend with Week 2 action. Seven games are on the slate for Saturday while Sunday's four-game slate features seven playoff teams and newcomers FC Cincinnati. Week 1 matches were all about attack -- 11 games averaged nearly four goals per game with an average of 3.7. Maybe this will be the week where defending takes center stage. Here's what to expect from this week.

Week 2 Schedule

All times eastern

Saturday, March 9



Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City, 1 p.m. -- MLS Live

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew, 2 p.m. -- MLS Live

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. -- Univision Deportes

Houston Dynamo vs. Montreal Impact, 5 p.m. -- MLS Live

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 6 p.m. -- MLS Live

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United, 8 p.m. -- MLS Live

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. -- MLS Live

Sunday, March 10

New York City vs. D.C. United, 3 p.m. -- MLS Live

Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. -- MLS Live

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. -- MLS Live

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. -- FS1

Atlanta United needs to get it together

It's been a rough start for new manager Frank de Boer, who replaced Tata Martino in the offseason. Between MLS and CONCACAF Champions League, Atlanta has three losses and one win, which came over Costa Rican club Herediano. A 3-1 to Herediano, a 2-0 opening day defeat to D.C. United and a 3-0 drubbing to Monterrey in CCL on Wednesday has this team down in the dumps early on.

The attack has really missed Miguel Almiron -- now at Newcastle. It's taking a while to get Pity Martinez to gel with his new teammates and the defense has been dreadful. At home, they are expected to beat FC Cincinnati on Sunday, and that could be the result they need to build some confidence.

D.C. United might be for real

D.C. United looked fantastic in a rainy opener against Atlanta United last week, and the club is really creating some buzz as a potential dark-horse candidate to win the whole thing. Having Wayne Rooney in attack certainly helps, but Lucho Acosta and Paul Arriola are huge pieces for this team in the final third, which should help them round out one of the best attacks in the league. Sunday at NYCFC will be a test against a team with some quality in the final third, but a win here to move to six points would get them a step closer to solidifying himself as a legit threat to win the Eastern Conference.

Way-too-early Western Conference final preview in L.A.

LAFC-Portland is arguably the best matchup of the weekend. It's No. 3 vs. No. 5 from last year's Western Conference standings. L.A. and Portland, fresh off an MLS Cup final appearance, should should provide some fireworks. Both teams showed their scoring ability in Week 1 and there's the expectation for this one to be a tight, physical battle.

And of course, part-owner Will Ferrell do anything in front of the LAFC crowd this week?

Will Ferrell let the eagle fly for the @LAFC season opener 🦅



