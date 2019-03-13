2019 UEFA Champions League odds, betting lines, expert picks for Barcelona vs. Lyon, Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 wraps up Wednesday when Lionel Messi and Barcelona host Lyon, while Liverpool travels to Germany to face Bayern Munich. Both games begin at 4 p.m. ET. The first leg resulted in a 0-0 draw for both matchups, which means everything is on the line for all four clubs Wednesday. Oddsmakers list Bayern Munich at +110 odds to win (risk $100 to win $110), while Liverpool is going off at +235. The draw is +260, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the live Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool odds. Meanwhile, Barcelona is the money line favorite at -500 (risk $500 to win $100), while the over-under is 3.5 in the latest Barcelona vs. Lyon odds. Before you make any 2019 Champions League picks for the Round of 16, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks.

And the model is off to a blistering start in the Champions League Round of 16. It made some huge calls during the first leg, which included Paris Saint-Germain (+205) over Manchester United, AS Roma (-100) over FC Porto, Tottenham (+110) over Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid (-120) over Ajax. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model has factored in that Bayern Munich has been red-hot in recent weeks. Niko Kovac's side enters Wednesday's match unbeaten in its last seven games. Bayern's attack is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 23 goals in his past 22 Champions League games at Allianz Arena.

But just because Bayern has been unbeatable in recent weeks doesn't mean it will earn the victory against Liverpool on Wednesday or provide value on the money line.

Liverpool hasn't lost a game since Jan. 7 and Jurgen Klopp's side features a trio of play-makers that can score at will. Liverpool's attack of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah has combined for 44 goals in the Premier League this season and will be looking to net an important away goal Wednesday. Plus, Liverpool's back line has been nearly impossible to penetrate, having kept a clean sheet in five of the past six games across all competitions.

