Real Madrid will be trying to stay in the middle of the La Liga title race on Monday when it hosts fifth-place Real Sociedad in a Spanish Primera Division match. Real Madrid has been decimated by injuries but remains in third place in the La Liga table, just behind Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Real Madrid eked out a 1-0 decision against Atalanta in its first-leg Champions League match on Wednesday, while Real Sociedad was ousted from the Europa League on 4-0 aggregate after a scoreless draw with Manchester United on Thursday.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert. He has his finger on the pulse of La Liga teams.

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid spread: Real Madrid -0.5

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid money line: Real Madrid +100, Real Sociedad +280, Draw +250

SOC: Alexander Isak has nine goals and an assist in his last six league matches.

MAD: Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois allows 0.79 goals per 90 minutes, ranking third in La Liga.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Real Madrid is likely to be without top scorer Karim Benzema and defensive leader Sergio Ramos, but it has won five straight overall, outscoring its opponents 8-1. The midfield is intact, with Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric keeping the team in the La Liga race. Casemiro has five goals, second on the team behind Benzema (12), while Kroos and Modric have combined for five.

Kroos also is a deft distributor, leading the team with six assists, and he and Casemiro are physical and have 13 yellow cards between them. Real Sociedad has struggled to defend against top competition this year and has allowed 16 goals in its last 12 games overall. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have posted six clean sheets in their 11 matches since the calendar flipped to 2021.

Why you should back Real Sociedad

La Reales have hung tough with Real Madrid in recent meetings, splitting the last five matches 2-1-2. They also are much fitter, coming in with no major injury concerns, and can score a lot of goals. Real Sociedad has the fourth-most goals in league play (41) and is third in goal differential (plus-21). That includes nine scored in its past three La Liga matches, all victories.

Striker Alexander Isak has had among the best form in Europe over the past several weeks and has 12 goals in 20 matches. The 21-year-old has become a major transfer target, and he netted a hat trick in his last La Liga outing, a 4-0 win against Alaves last Sunday. Mikel Oyarzabal has netted 10 and will be eager to atone for a missed penalty against Manchester United on Thursday.

