We may be months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but planning and preparation for it is already well underway for United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. While current rules allow for a 23 man roster, teams are expecting an expansion to 26 players for the Qatar tournament in November. It's a massive year for the red, white and blue to prove their ability on a global scale after missing out on the 2018 edition. With so many players playing locally in MLS and the top talent abroad in Europe, Berhalter has a huge pool of players to choose his roster from. The American manager has shown he isn't afraid to go to struggling MLS clubs, second-division Europe or anywhere else to field a team he thinks can compete.

So how is that roster looking here at the beginning of May? Let's give it a crack:

USMNT roster locks

When it comes to picking who will make the trip to Qatar, barring an injury or a situation where they're no longer starters for their team -- and for a few players even losing their starting spots wouldn't stop them from going to the World Cup -- the players below will be on the trip.

ZACK STEFFEN (GOALKEEPER)



SERGINO DEST (DEFENDER)

WESTON MCKENNIE (MIDFIELDER)

CHRISTIAN PULISIC (FORWARD)

GIO REYNA (FORWARD)

TYLER ADAMS (MIDFIELDER)

ANTONEE ROBINSON (DEFENDER)

MATT TURNER (GOALKEEPER)

DEANDRE YEDLIN (DEFENDER)

KELLYN ACOSTA (MIDFIELDER)

BRENDEN AARONSON (FORWARD)

RICARDO PEPI (FORWARD)

YUNUS MUSAH (MIDFIELDER)

WALKER ZIMMERMAN (DEFENDER)

MILES ROBINSON (DEFENDER)

TIM WEAH (FORWARD)

This isn't a group of players who need much of an explanation but here are reasons for concern that we should walkthrough. There's a good chance that unless Steffen gets a loan in the summer or Turner stays with the Revolution through the season that both of the top keepers won't have starting roles. While that hasn't mattered to Berhalter in the past, Steffen's mistakes have to be adding up so his spot may not be as safe as it used to be. As Reyna spends more time on the sidelines recovering from an injury, it's fair to wonder if he'll be healthy enough for making it to the World Cup. His talent is undeniable but availability is a player's best ability. Similar concerns surround Dest but he hasn't missed nearly as many minutes as Reyna.

On the bubble

Chris Richards (Defender): Far and away the most talented defender in the pool. He's out for the rest of the European season due to injury, but sources tell CBS Sports he will be fine by the summer and should play a part in Nations League play. While Robinson and Zimmerman have been the top pairing, it wouldn't be surprising to see Richards end up starting in Qatar. He can also play full back, and he's a rising star in the Bundesliga.

Far and away the most talented defender in the pool. He's out for the rest of the European season due to injury, but sources tell CBS Sports he will be fine by the summer and should play a part in Nations League play. While Robinson and Zimmerman have been the top pairing, it wouldn't be surprising to see Richards end up starting in Qatar. He can also play full back, and he's a rising star in the Bundesliga. Paul Arriola (Forward): Comfortable playing on the wing or in an advanced midfield position, Arriola is another glue guy who is needed to make a roster tick. His vision and work-rate are important to have in the squad and his leadership skills and intangibles make him as close to being a lock for the final roster as he can be. Or at least it would if there weren't so many players at his position ahead of him.

Comfortable playing on the wing or in an advanced midfield position, Arriola is another glue guy who is needed to make a roster tick. His vision and work-rate are important to have in the squad and his leadership skills and intangibles make him as close to being a lock for the final roster as he can be. Or at least it would if there weren't so many players at his position ahead of him. Luca De La Torre (Midfielder): He doesn't get much hype playing for a club most people haven't even heard of in Heracles Almelo, but he has delivered in recent matches with the U.S. and has looked comfortable. He's very technical, plays smart and should feel good about his chances of making the World Cup. If anything, he should be the top player off the bench in terms of attacking midfield.

He doesn't get much hype playing for a club most people haven't even heard of in Heracles Almelo, but he has delivered in recent matches with the U.S. and has looked comfortable. He's very technical, plays smart and should feel good about his chances of making the World Cup. If anything, he should be the top player off the bench in terms of attacking midfield. Gabriel Slonina (Keeper): A late push by Poland for Slonina's international future

A Jesus Ferreira (Forward): The most in-form forward on the radar right now, if Ferreira can consistently score in MLS this season, he'll not only make the trip but also have a good shot at being the starting forward on the first day of World Cup play.

The most in-form forward on the radar right now, if Ferreira can consistently score in MLS this season, he'll not only make the trip but also have a good shot at being the starting forward on the first day of World Cup play. George Bello (Defender): This is where we enter the tier of players who are likely to fall out of contention at a moments notice. Bello is on the fringe now due to being a talented left back with a shot at starting in a top European division. As Armina Bielefeld are likely to be relegated, could that send Bello off the roster? If not, another left back being a consistent starter could.

This is where we enter the tier of players who are likely to fall out of contention at a moments notice. Bello is on the fringe now due to being a talented left back with a shot at starting in a top European division. As Armina Bielefeld are likely to be relegated, could that send Bello off the roster? If not, another left back being a consistent starter could. Christian Roldan (Midfielder): Dinged a little as some of his best performances for the Seattle Sounders have come on the wing and not in midfield, Roldan keeps up the trend of versatility boosting a player's case as he can play almost anywhere on the pitch. A creative midfielder who isn't scared of going in for a tackle, Roldan is a more proven version of where Busio and de la Torre want to be at this time.

Dinged a little as some of his best performances for the Seattle Sounders have come on the wing and not in midfield, Roldan keeps up the trend of versatility boosting a player's case as he can play almost anywhere on the pitch. A creative midfielder who isn't scared of going in for a tackle, Roldan is a more proven version of where Busio and de la Torre want to be at this time. Jordan Pefok (Forward): He has been killing it in Switzerland with Young Boys, but then you think about his miss at Estadio Azteca in Mexico and it just brings you down. But it was only one chance, and he'll improve. He is an in-form pure striker for the U.S, but he will just have to show up for the team leading up to the tournament to make it and get minutes.

He has been killing it in Switzerland with Young Boys, but then you think about his miss at Estadio Azteca in Mexico and it just brings you down. But it was only one chance, and he'll improve. He is an in-form pure striker for the U.S, but he will just have to show up for the team leading up to the tournament to make it and get minutes. Erik Palmer-Brown (Defender): What a rise from Palmer-Brown from not being on the radar to the emergency right back position after anchoring Troyes' defense as they look set to stave off relegation in Ligue 1. Not someone who you'd look at to start games, but if Berhalter is serious about trying different formations, someone who is comfortable in a back three is important to have around.

What a rise from Palmer-Brown from not being on the radar to the emergency right back position after anchoring Troyes' defense as they look set to stave off relegation in Ligue 1. Not someone who you'd look at to start games, but if Berhalter is serious about trying different formations, someone who is comfortable in a back three is important to have around. Gianluca Busio (Midfielder): Likely headed to the second division in Italy with Venezia, where his future rests will be interesting to see. Berhalter likes him a lot, and he has been able to deliver some really dangerous balls while on international duty. He's on the bubble, surely, but somebody of his technical quality and creativity is needed off the bench.

Roster projection 1.0

Goalkeepers (3): ZACK STEFFEN (MANCHESTER CITY), MATT TURNER (NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION), GABRIEL SLONINA (CHICAGO FIRE)

Defenders (8): SERGINO DEST (BARCELONA), ANTONEE ROBINSON (FULHAM), DEANDRE YEDLIN (INTER MIAMI), WALKER ZIMMERMAN (NASHVILLE SC), MILES ROBINSON (ATLANTA UNITED), CHRIS RICHARDS (HOFFENHEIM), GEORGE BELLO (ARMENIA BIELEFELD), ERIK PALMER-BROWN (TROYES)

Midfielders (7): WESTON MCKENNIE (JUVENTUS), TYLER ADAMS (RED BULL LEIPZIG), YUNUS MUSAH (VALENCIA), KELLYN ACOSTA (LOS ANGELES FC), LUCA DE LA TORRE (HERACLES ALMEO), CHRISTIAN ROLDAN (SEATTLE SOUNDERS), GIANLUCA BUSIO (VENEZIA)

Forwards (8): CHRISTIAN PULISIC (CHELSEA), GIO REYNA (BORUSSIA DORTMUND), BRENDEN AARONSON (RED BULL SALZBURG), RICARDO PEPI (FC AUGSBURG), TIM WEAH (LILLE), PAUL ARRIOLA (FC DALLAS), JESUS FERREIRA (FC DALLAS), JORDAN PEFOK (YOUNG BOYS)

On the outside looking in

This is a fluid group. Anything from a transfer during the summer to a slight shift in playing time could vault them right into the picture for the World Cup squad. An interesting mix of players in MLS and abroad make up this group.