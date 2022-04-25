FC Barcelona and United States men's national team defender Sergino Dest has picked up yet another injury. A day after their shock 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano -- the team's third straight defeat at the Camp Nou -- Barca announced that he has a right hamstring injury without putting a timetable on his return.

"Tests carried out on the first team player Sergino Dest have confirmed that the player has injured the semitendinosus muscle in his right hamstring," the statement read. "The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

This is Dest's second season at Barca but already the eighth injury that will see him miss at least a match. This is the sixth time this season that he will miss games due to injury or COVID, and he just came back from his longest injury stint at the Spanish club. He picked up a biceps injury on March 18 and missed four matches, being out for 26 total days.

While injuries are never good, the positive side of this for the United States men's national team is that they don't have to worry about this injury impacting his status at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament taking place in winter instead of summer. Though they may be without him during preparatory matches this summer.

Barca are in second place in La Liga with essentially no shot at the title, while having just been bounced from the Europa League quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dest has played 31 matches for Barca this season but has not been able to lock down a starting role due to inconsistent performances.