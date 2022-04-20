Chicago Fire keeper Gabriel Slonina could be the future of the United States men's national team, but now Gregg Berhalter may have some competition when it comes to the potential future star. He's 17, already one of the most wanted American men's prospects in America, but now he's wanted by Poland as well. During the Chicago Fire's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match with Union Omaha, Slonina was in the stands with the head coach of the Poland national team, Czesław Michniewicz.

Speaking with the media, Michnniewicz said, "I handed him the national team jersey with the number one and an eagle. He was very proud and touched by our conversation. He is very interested in playing for our squad. We know the United States is tempting him too. I think that we are, in fact, heading in the right direction for him to represent us."

Discussions seem to have gone well as Slonina is expected to be called into Poland's squad for their upcoming Nations League games. They'll face Belgium, the Netherlands, and Wales in June. Slonina is unquestionably one of the best up and coming keepers in the United States men's national team pool, so Gregg Berhalter is likely on the phone to see what can be done to keep him in the system. Ultimately though, the decision falls with Slonina as it is one that he earned.

Despite being a teenager, Slonina is tied for the league lead in Major League Soccer with five clean sheets while also having the best save percentages at 88%. His Chicago Fire team is enjoying a good start to the season sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference while allowing the fewest goals in the league during this run. That form has brought him widespread attention. Interest from Chelsea was put on hold due to sanctions on Roman Abramovich and their pending sale, and multiple other European clubs are testing the waters to see if he'd be interested in a move. Now his national team future seems to be following the same pattern. Slonina now has a few big decisions on the horizon.