Real Madrid can add to its record number of Champions League trophies when it squares off against Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris. Los Blancos have lifted the Champions League trophy a record 13 times, six more than the next closest club, A.C. Milan. Meanwhile Liverpool owns six Champions League titles, which is tied for third with Bayern Munich. The Reds last won the Champions League in 2019.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Liverpool is the -102 favorite (risk $102 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Real Madrid is a +260 underdog. A 90-minute draw is +270, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5, with the over juiced to -140.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-105)

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid money line: Liverpool -102, Real Madrid +260, Draw +270

LIV: Liverpool has scored two or more goals in three of its last four fixtures across all competitions

RM: Real Madrid has recorded a shutout in two of its last three games



Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds arguably are in better form than Real Madrid. Since the calendar turned to 2022, Liverpool has 26 wins, seven draws and only one loss in 34 matches across all competitions. Two of the draws were eventually won by the Reds on penalty kicks. Liverpool has outscored its opponents, 72-22, over that time.

One reason for the Reds' success is their lack of a true weakness. They can play a high line or park in a defensive position if need be. They excel in counter attacking with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leading the attack. They can attack quickly or with patient build-up play. Liverpool's front three are exceptional, and their center backs can start the attack as well.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have an elite scorer and playmaker in Karim Benzema. The 34-year-old striker led La Liga this season in goals with 27, which was nine more than his closest pursuer. He also finished second in the league with 12 assists, one assist behind the leader, Ousmane Dembele. Led by Benzema, Real Madrid scored a La Liga-best 80 goals, 12 more than Barcelona.

In addition, history is on the side of Los Blancos. Real Madrid has lifted the Champions League trophy on each of the last seven occasions when it has appeared in the final. The last time Los Blancos reached the final, they beat Liverpool, 3-1, in 2018. Real Madrid has not lost in the final since 1981.

