Australia and New Zealand will be playing in front of excited home fans when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. The co-hosting countries each have a history of hosting big soccer events, but this is the first time that either country will be hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup. The Matildas are making their eighth Women's World Cup appearance, while the Football Ferns have qualified for the sixth time. With a wealth of experience and a home crowd to cheer them on, will one of the host countries cause an upset and win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

The latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the USWNT as +225 favorites to win their third consecutive title. The United States were listed at +350 in 2019 and +225 in 2015. Meanwhile, England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700) and France (+800) round out the top five in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup futures. Before locking in any 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)

Now, Green has analyzed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions, including his pick for the USWNT. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2023 Women's World Cup picks.

Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions

Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The expert believes Australia's depth can propel them past Nigeria, Canada and the Republic of Ireland out of Group B. Green also notes that the Matildas should have a boost playing in front of their home crowd.

If Australia are able to top Group B, they'll take on the runners-up from Group D in the Round of 16. England is projected to win Group D, and it's possible that Australia will go up against Denmark in the opening round of the knockout stage. Australia defeated Denmark 3-1 in their last meeting.

"The likes of Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Hayley Raso form a strong supporting cast, so they look like genuine contenders for this tournament," Green told SportsLine. See Green's other 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Women's World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, along with his top futures plays. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also revealed a surprising pick for the finals that could pay out at as much as 4-1. You can only see them here.

So where will the USWNT finish in the Women's World Cup 2023, and which darkhorse could make the Women's World Cup final? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has been profitable in several areas over the last several months, and find out.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds

See 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea