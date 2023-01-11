The National Women's Soccer League will welcome a new draft class on Thursday with the 2023 NWSL Draft. The 11th annual event will return to the United Soccer Coaches Convention and be hosted in person for the first time since 2020. All 12 NWSL clubs will participate and make their player selections from the Philadelphia Convention Center. The draft will air across CBS and Paramount+ platforms. You can stream the whole thing, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ as well as catch the first hour on CBS Sports Network from 6 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch draft coverage from Philadelphia hosted by CBS Sports' Poppy Miller alongside analysts Jordan Angeli, Jen Cooper, Lori Lindsey and Saskia Webber, and reporter Marisa Pilla. Coverage of the draft will feature each selection and include commentary and analysis of the draft, interviews with draft picks, league and team executives and special guests.

Additionally, CBS Sports' Attacking Third podcast will host a live show featuring in-depth analysis of the draft and interviews with draftees and other guests.

Here's how you can keep up with the NWSL Draft:

Viewing Information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 12 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia Convention Center -- Philadelphia

Live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ

TV channel: CBS Sports Network (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Four-team trade shifts draft order

The order selection for this year's draft already made headlines with a multi-team trade that involved the overall number one pick. Just a week before the 2023 NWSL Draft, a massive four-team trade saw the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft go from NY/NJ Gotham FC to Angel City FC, and Gotham end up with the No. 2 pick. Here's how the teams ended up with the No. 1 and No. 2 selections overall:

Angel City FC received the rights to forward Yazmeen Ryan from the Portland Thorns in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money, along with ACFC's 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round draft pick.

Angel City FC then traded Ryan's rights and $250,000 to Gotham FC in exchange for the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Gotham FC then sent $350,000 and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the Pride in exchange for the No. 2 draft pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Who are the top draft prospects?

The 2022 season saw several first-year players from the 2021 and 2022 drafts in key roles throughout the year. The 2023 draft class is already being considered full of prospects that can contribute to teams in the future. With 12 selections over four rounds, there may be some surprises that drop into later rounds. Here's a few names to look out for on draft day, but make sure to check out our mock draft for some predictions on who will be selected in the first round.

Alyssa Thompson: F - Harvard Westlake Prep School



Michelle Cooper: F - Duke University



Izzy D'Aquila: F - Santa Clara



Emily Madrill: D - Florida State University



Reyna Reyes: D/M - Alabama



What's next for NWSL after the draft?

The league announced a scheduling framework ahead of the 2023 season which is slated to kick off on March 25 and the NWSL Championship final that will take place on November 11. Players may report to markets for preseason camps as early as January 23. The NWSL regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.