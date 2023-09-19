The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with a star-studded showdown between AC Milan and Newcastle United. You can catch the action on Paramount+. AC Milan are coming off a 5-1 loss to arch-rival Inter Milan last Saturday. Newcastle, meanwhile, ended a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Brentford at St. James' Park over the weekend. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from the San Siro in Milan is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Newcastle odds list AC Milan as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Newcastle as +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Newcastle United

AC Milan vs. Newcastle date: Tuesday, Sept. 19

AC Milan vs. Newcastle time: 12:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Newcastle live stream: Paramount+ (take half-off an annual plan)

UEFA Champions League picks for Newcastle vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For AC Milan vs. Newcastle, Sutton is backing AC Milan to secure the victory at home. AC Milan have won three of their last four fixtures and are expected to have Fikayo Tomori in the lineup, who had to miss Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Inter after receiving a red card against Roma on Sept. 1. Striker Olivier Giroud has been red-hot to start the season, recording four goals and two assists across four games in Serie A play. Giroud scored five times in Champions League play a season ago and now will look to dissect a Newcastle backline that has conceded two or more goals in two of their last three matches.

"AC Milan have lost just one of their last 13 competitive matches as the home side and they've scored two or more goals in three of their last four matches overall," Sutton told SportsLine. "Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games, which includes back-to-back defeats on the road."

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

