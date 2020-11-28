America and Chivas play their Liga MX quarterfinal second leg on Saturday at the Estadio Azteca with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The first leg went to Chivas on Wednesday with a 1-0 win thanks to an 81st-minute winner by Cristian Calderon, so just a draw would be enough for them to advance in the competition and eliminate their rivals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 28

: Saturday, Nov. 28 Time : 10:06 p.m. ET

: 10:06 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: TUDN and Univision Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

TUDN and Univision fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: America -113; Draw +220; Chivas +340 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

America: They know they created enough in attack to have gotten something from that first leg. Chivas had just two shots on goal in that match, while America had seven. That was just the third match of the year where they failed to score, so the odds say they'll find the net here since it hasn't happened in back-to-back matches in well over a year. Expect America to aim to start quickly and take command of the match, even leaving the defense a bit exposed due to the urgency to get fullbacks forward. The longer this match goes without a goal from them, the more they are at risk of conceding and potentially suffering the upset.

Chivas: They are in a great spot here after not conceding in the first leg, meaning they cannot lose the tiebreaker on away goals. So a one-goal loss with a goal scored like losing 2-1 or 3-2 would still be enough to get through. Simply put, scoring just once would force America to need three. You can bet the initial plan will be to start the match on the front foot and go for the goal to put the hosts under massive early pressure.

Prediction

America come from behind with an early goal fueling the club before Henry Martin's last winner. Pick: America 2, Chivas 0