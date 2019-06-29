Argentina into Copa America semis; Chile knocks out Colombia in penalty kicks

Argentina is through to the Copa America semifinals, setting up a massive showdown against its South American rival Brazil on Tuesday. Taking on Venezuela in the quarters at the Maracana on Friday, Argentina got goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso to beat the Vinotinto 2-0.

Coach Lionel Scaloni once again went with Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero up front, and the Manchester City man helped set up both of the goals. Martinez scored 10 minutes in by redirecting an Aguero shot with a clever back heel to score his second goal in as many games, with this also being the winning goal:

Lautaro Martinez with a brilliant backheel goal! pic.twitter.com/c2GHfx5VYT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2019

The second half saw Venezuela look like the stronger side as it threatened time and time again, but the team could only register one shot on goal before Lo Celso killed the game off with 16 minutes remaining. Argentina had 17 shots, seven of which were on target.

Messi and company started the cup with a 2-0 loss to Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay but have since turned the corner to make the last four.

Chile into the semifinals in penalty kicks

Colombia looked like a contender to win the Copa America after their play in the group stage, but tough, old Chile sent them packing. After a 0-0 game, the match went to penalty kicks with no extra time in the quarterfinal round. Chile made all five of their kicks, while Colombia's William Tesillo missed Colombia's last kick.

Alexis Sanchez of Chile took the winning kick for the 2015 and 2016 champs, and he put it past David Ospina with class to start the celebration. Chile was the underdog in this one but kept James Rodriguez under control to move on. Chile will now face either Uruguay or Peru in the semifinals on Wednesday.

