Arsenal will try to keep pace at the top of the table Saturday when they visit newly-promoted Bournemouth for a 2022-23 English Premier League match. The Gunners opened the season with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace before their comprehensive 4-2 win against Leicester last Saturday. Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League table last season, two points behind Tottenham for the automatic Champions League qualifying spot. Now, some new additions have the Gunners aiming higher, and they don't want to slip up on Saturday. Bournemouth finished second in the Championship in 2021-22 to earn promotion after two seasons in the second tier. They opened their season with a surprising 2-0 win against Aston Villa, but they faced reigning league champion Manchester City last Saturday and was run ragged in a 4-0 loss.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -1.5 (+110)

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal money line: Bournemouth +675, Arsenal -240, Draw +360

BRN: Bournemouth has seven clean sheets in their past 10 league matches

ARS: Arsenal has outscored opponents 22-14 in their past 10 league games

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners added Gabriel Jesus to an attack that lacked some punch last season, and he has delivered so far. The forward scored two goals and set up the other two in last week's win against Leicester. He scored 58 goals over the past six seasons with Manchester City, starting just 99 of his 159 appearances. His presence also has sparked Gabriel Martinelli, who had six goals and six assists in 2021-22 and has scored in both games of this campaign. The young Brazilians could cause a lot of problems for a Bournemouth back line that was exposed last week.

The Cherries have yielded 34 shots in the first two games, with City putting seven on net last week. Arsenal midfielders Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka also are supreme playmakers, and they combined for 18 goals and 11 assists last season. They should find the openings to give the attackers opportunities. Oleksandr Zinchenko also has been an excellent addition on the back line for Arsenal, as he and Ben White join the attack and shut opposing attackers down in the midfield. Aaron Ramsdale had a 72.1 save percentage and 12 clean sheets last season.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries had the best defense in the Championship last season, allowing 39 goals in their 46 matches. They had the third-most shots on target in the league (212) while allowing the third-fewest overall (429) and sixth-fewest on net (155). Dominic Solanke was the clear leader of the attack, scoring 29 goals and setting up seven. He missed last week's game with a foot injury, but the team is hopeful he can be fit in time for Saturday's matchup. Kieffer Moore, who scored one of the Cherries' two goals against Aston Villa, also can carry the offense if needed.

Moore had four goals in four games with Bournemouth last season after coming over from Cardiff City. He scored 25 in 55 starts (64 total games) over two seasons with the Bluebirds. The Cherries also have a strong playmaker in 26-year-old midfielder Philip Billing, who had 10 goals and set up 10 more in 2021-22. Bournemouth used the crowd to its advantage in the opening victory against Villa, and they lost just three times in 23 matches at Vitality Stadium last season. Bournemouth's last home meeting against the Gunners came in 2019, and that ended in a 1-1 draw.

