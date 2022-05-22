The Premier League's final week of action is here.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Arsenal

Current Records: Everton 11-20-6; Arsenal 21-13-3

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

What to Know

Arsenal will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Everton. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Everton and is hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2020.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Arsenal was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Arsenal came up short against the Magpies, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Everton and Crystal Palace on Thursday, but Everton stepped up in the second half for a 3-2 victory. The team ran away with zero goals in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Arsenal and Everton were neck-and-neck, but Arsenal came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Maybe Arsenal will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Everton When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: CNBC

CNBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -300; Draw +410; Everton +850

Series History

Arsenal and Everton both have five wins in their last 11 games.