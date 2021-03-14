Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exile on the Arsenal substitutes' bench looks likely to be a brief one after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta declared the issue to be resolved. Club captain Aubameyang was dropped from Arsenal's side for the North London derby at the 11th hour after a disciplinary issue which sources have told CBS Sports was related to his late arrival ahead of the squad's trip to the Emirates Stadium. This is not the first occasion in which his timing has been a problem and Arteta opted to change his side in response.

Aubameyang was visibly dispirited as he trained with the substitutes before kickoff -- he was the only one not to take part in a post-match recovery session -- and was not called upon as Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, earning Arteta his first win over Tottenham.

However Arteta, who had refused to expand before the game on what had prompted the decision, was quick to express his desire to set the matter to one side after the game.

"Now we move on," he said when asked if Aubameyang's actions could have any long-term ramifications. "We know how important Auba is for us and he's going to continue to be important."

Asked why he had made the decision, Arteta said: "Because we have a way of living together that we have to respect each other and that's it. He is an incredible guy he's our captain but these things happen in football."

Arsenal did not unduly miss Aubameyang with his replacement Alexandre Lacazette capping an excellent performance with the match-winning penalty after he was fouled by Davinson Sanchez. The decision was not a popular one with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who said "the only thing worse than our first half performance was Michael Oliver's decision to give the penalty."

Arteta had suffered defeats in both of his previous meetings with Tottenham and said of the game: "We had a really strong performance right from the beginning, we created many chances and went a goal down with their first shot. But I love the reaction of the team, we stayed composed and in the end we won the game.

"Scoring before halftime was really important as it put us in a good position for the second half. We scored the second goal, we got a bit nervy in the final 10 minutes and that is one of the things we need to improve as a team."