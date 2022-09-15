Aston Villa attempt to end their four-game winless streak when they host Southampton in a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Friday. Aston Villa (1-1-4) lost three consecutive contests before battling Manchester City to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 3. Southampton are coming off a 1-0 loss against Wolves in their most recent outing. Both sides have gone nearly two weeks without playing a league game due to the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kickoff at Villa Park in Birmingham is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Villans are +103 favorites (risk $100 to win $103) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Southampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Saints are +260 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Southampton vs. Aston Villa picks, you need to see what proven soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Southampton vs. Aston Villa matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Aston Villa vs. Southampton:

Aston Villa vs. Southampton spread: Aston Villa -0.5 (+100)

Aston Villa vs. Southampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Southampton money line: Aston Villa +103, Southampton +260, Draw +255

AV: The Villans have scored a total of five goals in their six matches this season

SOU: The Saints have failed to score in two of their last three contests

Why you should back Aston Villa

While they haven't scored much, the Villans have been playing well defensively of late, allowing a total of four goals over three matches since suffering a 3-1 loss against Crystal Palace on Aug. 20. Five different players have scored for Aston Villa this season, with Leon Bailey tallying in the draw against Manchester City. With the goal, the 25-year-old Jamaican winger already has matched his total in 18 matches last campaign - his first with Aston Villa after spending the previous five in the German Bundesliga.

The Villans posted a 4-0 victory when they hosted Southampton last season as Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho converting. The former three have recorded one goal apiece this season, with Watkins adding a pair of assists. The 26-year-old forward reached double digits in tallies in each of his first two seasons with Aston Villa, including a team-high 11 last campaign, after scoring a career-high 25 with Brentford of the EFL in 2019-20.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints are led offensively by Che Adams, who has recorded two of the team's seven goals this season. The 26-year-old forward netted both of his tallies in Southampton's 2-1 triumph over Leicester City on Aug. 20. Adams finished second on the team in 2021-22 with seven goals and also notched three assists in 30 matches.

Southampton was led last season by James Ward-Prowse, who registered 10 tallies - his highest total in 10 campaigns with the club. The 27-year-old midfielder scored the Saints' lone goal in their season-opening 4-1 loss to Tottenham on Aug. 6. Striker Adam Armstrong, who netted the decisive tally in Southampton's 2-1 triumph over Chelsea on Aug. 30, produced the lone goal in a 1-0 win against Aston Villa in the first of their two meetings in 2021-22.

