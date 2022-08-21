Two tough Italian Serie A clubs will square off for the first time this season as Atalanta hosts A.C. Milan on Sunday on Paramount+. Both sides won their season-opening matches handily last weekend and head into the second match featuring fiery offenses and strong backlines. The home team kept a clean sheet in its season-opener on the road last weekend, defeating Sampdoria 2-0. The reigning Serie A champions opened up their season on home soil and dominated Udinese 4-2. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Atalanta vs. A.C. Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list A.C. Milan as the +150 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +180 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Atalanta vs. A.C. Milan date: Sunday, August 21

Atalanta vs. A.C. Milan time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. A.C. Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. A.C. Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 47-23 in his last 70 picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Atalanta vs. A.C. Milan, Sutton is picking Milan to draw no bet for a -130 payout. The expert knows these two sides can put up quite a fight. In winning the league last season, Milan conceded just 31 goals in 38 matches. Meanwhile, Atalanta tallied shutouts against offensive juggernauts Lazio, Juventus and Inter Milan. That being said, Sutton can see which team has the upper hand on Sunday.

"I'm giving the edge to the defending champions in Sunday's showdown," Sutton told SportsLine. "That's because A.C. Milan have won three straight against Atalanta in league play, two of which have come on the road."

