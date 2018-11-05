Atletico Madrid vs. Dortmund: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Atletico Madrid welcomes Borussia Dortmund to the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday for the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage. The Group A encounter features what will likely be the two teams that move on to the knockout stage. These teams just met for the third matchday with Dortmund blowing the Spanish club out of the water. Can they do it again here?

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Atletico vs. Dortmund

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 6.



: Tuesday, Nov. 6. Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Madrid, Spain



: Madrid, Spain TV channel : None



: None Streaming: Univision Deportes app and B/R Live

Univision Deportes app and B/R Live Odds: Atletico -135 / Dortmund +375 / Draw +270

Storylines

Atletico: Revenge will be on Diego Simeone's side's mind. How in the world did this team lose 4-0 at Dortmund on the third matchday? He'll want this team to forget about that performance and play its aggressive style. Regardless of the result though, this team will be in good shape to move on.

Dortmund: It didn't seem likely that Dortmund would win the group, but it is a real possibility, especially with at least a point here. Christian Pulisic and company have been flying high and lead the Bundesliga with a 7-3-0 record. Anything on the road here will be impressive.

Atletico vs. Dortmund prediction

Atletico recovers from last time out and holds on at home in a match that is filled with speedy players and plenty of chances.

Pick: Atletico (-135)