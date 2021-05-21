Sergio Aguero might be on his way to Camp Nou but things are less certain for Memphis Depay. For months now, it appeared that Dutch forward Depay would be taking his talents to Camp Nou and joining Ronald Koeman's side in Barcelona. And while he may still want to head to Spain, he's made it clear as his contract winds down that the Blaugrana aren't the only club itching to bring him on.

This news comes courtesy of French publication L'Equipe, who spoke to Depay on the matter. The Dutchman also made sure to note that he's not in any hurry to decide on his future as he'd rather focus on the upcoming European Championship.

"Barcelona has shown interest in me, but they are not the only ones who have been interested," the current Lyon player said. "At the moment, nothing has been done with any team.

"First I want to focus on the Euro," he continued. "The decision regarding my future deserves a time of reflection. I would not have liked not to end my contract at Lyon. Right now I enjoy my freedom and football."

Depay has spent the last five seasons with Lyon where he's scored 76 goals and 53 assists in 177 appearances. The performances have been a far cry from his disappointing spell at Manchester United where he struggled for form and playing time first under first Luis van Gaal and then Jose Mourinho.

While Depay's quotes cast doubt on the possibility he ends up in with the Catalan giants, Aguero's move seems to be coming closer to fruition. The veteran Manchester City striker, who will be departing his club after the Champions League final, has agreed to contractual terms and will be joining the Spanish side next season according to CBS soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.