Two titans face will off in a 2023 Europa League match as FC Barcelona host Manchester United on Thursday on Paramount+. The Blaugrana sit high atop the La Liga table and have won their last 11 matches across all competition, but are looking for redemption after being knocked out of the Champions League 2023. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have climbed up the ranks in the English Premier League and will use their dynamic offense to advance in this year's tournament. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Barcelona vs. Manchester Utd. odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Barca as the -135 (bet $135 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Manchester Utd. as the +330 underdog. A draw is priced at +270 and the over-under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch Manchester Utd. vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Manchester Utd. date: Thursday, February 16

Barcelona vs. Manchester Utd. time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester Utd. vs. Barcelona

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on.

For Barcelona vs. Manchester United, Green is picking United at +0.75 for a -111 payout. The expert notes that these teams aren't the titans they were when they faced off in the Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011. However, they are still the two best teams left in the current competition and boast a confidence and immense talent.

Green is more impressed, however, with how Erik ten Hag has turned the Red Devils around. With the help of forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Casemiro, the English side has become a well-rounded threat that can give any team a hard time. Plus, Barca's success in league play isn't translating seamlessly to other competition.

"Barça will probably dominate possession, but United will pose a considerable threat on the counterattack, led by the pace and confidence of Rashford," Green told SportsLine. "Barcelona has been strong domestically this season, but it flopped in the Champions League, and United could cause plenty of problems for Xavi's men."

