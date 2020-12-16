Barcelona extended their win streak in La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday. The home side was coming off a 1-0 win against UD Levante ahead of Wednesday's game against Sociedad, and Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong provided the heroics in front of goal to keep Barca's new found winning ways rolling on.

It's now a two game win streak for Barcelona who did well to get off on the right foot to start the match. The team were connecting better than they have been for large stretches this season, looking less narrow with American Sergino Dest getting involved in attacks up the right flank. But for all their early dominance, it was Real Sociedad who would open the scoring. Barcelona had plentu of early looks on goal but it was Real Sociedad who broke through on their first shot.

A failed clearance off a corner would be retained by Robin Le Normand and a link up between him and Portu caused some confusion for Barca's back line as Willian Jose was there for the tap in on the opening goal.

The lead would be short lived as Barcelona remained dangerous in attack, finding the equalizer just four minutes later. Antoine Griezmann would settle a ball and his pass would deflect to a waiting Alba with space in the box to make things level, burying the ball in the upper right corner.

Barcelona's quick passing and involved play from inverted outside backs would ensure Real Sociedad were occupied with sustaining their lead, defending against Barcelona's pressure, rather than creating, and the go ahead goal would occur for Barca just ahead of halftime in the 43rd minute.

De Jong would shake off his defender in the box and was there to connect on goal from a deflected ball off the post by Alba. After an initial check with VAR, the goal would stand.

It was a struggle for Real Sociedad to keep up with Barcelona during the first 45 minutes despite the early opening goal. They held little possession and were out shot 10 to 3. It was a tall task to both contain and generate, although as the game wore on they had their best chances to equalize later in the second half as both Jose and Isak had a look in front of goal. The loss today bumps Real Sociedad out of first place, though leaves them level with league leaders Atletico Madrid on 26 points.

Barcelona's second consecutive win was delivered in a more recognizable performance from the team. Quick touches and out passing their opposition with impressive midfield play from the veteran Sergio Busquets. Despite winning, however, there were still clouds for Barca. Antoine Griezmann continued to have struggles finishing in front of goal, as he missed a good chance early in the second half. Overall Griezmann had four shots worth a total of 1.37 expected goals and still didn't manage to find the back of the net.

With the win, Barcelona have jumped up La Liga's standings. They entered the matchday in eight place and are now sitting in fifth place with 20 points. A mere six points separate them with Atlético Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid for a place in the top three. The Blaugrana will have a chance to add to their league standing as they get set to face off against 12th place Valencia on Saturday.