The 49-year-old Bundesliga goal scoring record of Gerd Muller, which at one point seemed untouchable, has fallen. Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski set a new record on Saturday, reaching 41 league goals in Bayern's 5-2 win over Freiburg. Lewandowski got the goal for the champs in the 90th minute, setting a new mark and breaking the one set by the other Bayern legend back in 1972.
Here is the moment:
THERE IT IS!!!— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2021
LEWANDOWSKI'S RECORD-BREAKING GOAL 🔥
AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/HOdzJ4A2eH
Lewandowski scored in every league game he started but four, while also managing to get a hat trick or more on five occasions. He had 15 more goals than the second-best scorer, Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva.
Lewandowski finished the game with nine shots, five of which were on target.
RECORD-BREAKER!— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 22, 2021
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski beats Gerd Müller's all-time Bundesliga goal tally for a single season with his 4⃣1⃣st of the campaign. 👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/NpIiz10ch5
Lewandowski is now 90 goals off of Muller's all-time Bundesliga record.