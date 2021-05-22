The 49-year-old Bundesliga goal scoring record of Gerd Muller, which at one point seemed untouchable, has fallen. Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski set a new record on Saturday, reaching 41 league goals in Bayern's 5-2 win over Freiburg. Lewandowski got the goal for the champs in the 90th minute, setting a new mark and breaking the one set by the other Bayern legend back in 1972.

Here is the moment:

Lewandowski scored in every league game he started but four, while also managing to get a hat trick or more on five occasions. He had 15 more goals than the second-best scorer, Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva.

Lewandowski finished the game with nine shots, five of which were on target.

Lewandowski is now 90 goals off of Muller's all-time Bundesliga record.