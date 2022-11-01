gettyimages-1437872384.jpg
Getty Images

The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.       

Who's Playing

Inter Milan @ Bayern Munich

What to Know

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich collected three points with a 3-0 win over Barcelona in their previous leg. Likewise, Inter Milan won 4-0 against Viktoria Plzen this past Wednesday. Bayern Munich (15 points) leads Group C, while Inter Milan (ten points) is in second place in the group.

A win for Bayern Munich would, of course, extend their lead. regardless of the result, Inter Milan has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase

How To Watch

  • Who: Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan
  • When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Allianz Arena
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Odds: Bayern Munich -250; Draw +295; Inter Milan +575 (via Caesars Sportsbook) 
