The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter Milan @ Bayern Munich

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich collected three points with a 3-0 win over Barcelona in their previous leg. Likewise, Inter Milan won 4-0 against Viktoria Plzen this past Wednesday. Bayern Munich (15 points) leads Group C, while Inter Milan (ten points) is in second place in the group.

A win for Bayern Munich would, of course, extend their lead. regardless of the result, Inter Milan has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

How To Watch

Who: Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -250; Draw +295; Inter Milan +575 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

Wednesday's broadcast schedule