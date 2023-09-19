The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBSSN.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Bayern Munchen

Current Records: Manchester United 0-0-0, Bayern Munchen 0-0-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Bayern Munchen will kick off their Champions League run against Manchester United at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 20th at Allianz Arena.

Last year Bayern Munchen made it all the way to the quarter-finals but was eliminated by Manchester City by a score of 1-1. As for Manchester United, they got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Sevilla by a score of 3-0.

The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bayern Munchen is a huge favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -178 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.