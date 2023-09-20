Two European powerhouses will face off in the UEFA Champions League group stage when Bayern Munich hosts Manchester United on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Red Devils are looking for success on the international stage after starting off their 2023 Premier League campaign with two wins and three losses. They visit Harry Kane and Bayern, who are undefeated to kick off the Bundesliga season. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United odds list Bayern as the -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Man United as the +480 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Man Utd. vs. Bayern

Bayern vs. Manchester United date: Wednesday, Sept. 20

Bayern vs. Manchester United time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Man Utd. vs. Bayern

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Bayern vs. Manchester United, Sutton is picking Bayern to win and both teams to score for a +163 payout. Both sides have no trouble finding the back of the net, with Bayern scoring two or more goals in each of their last four games and Manchester scoring in four of their last five.

Bayern have also conceded at least once over their last four matches, which could benefit the English side since they have been held to just one goal over their last two league games and are grinding to get back into the win column.

"While the Red Devils certainly have capable playmakers, Erik ten Hag's men have been struggling to get results and I don't see them going into Bayern and coming away with points," Sutton told SportsLine. "I think Bayern wins this match 2-1 or 3-1, so I love the value here at +163."

