SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain meet at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Wednesday as the top two sides in UEFA Champions League Group H. Both teams are unbeaten so far this season and the pair also have 100% records in Europe so far this campaign. For Benfica, that extends back to qualifying against the likes of Midtjylland, Dynamo Kyiv and Juventus while PSG have already seen off Juve, Olympique Lyonnais, OGC Nice, and Lille OSC since Christophe Galtier's men got their term underway.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio da Luz -- Lisbon, Portugal

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Benfica +320; Draw +320; PSG -138 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Benfica: Roger Schmidt has turned this Aguias outfit into a very efficient machine that boasts talents like Goncalo Ramos, David Neres, Rafa, Joao Mario and a revitalized Julian Draxler. Given their unexpected stubbornness last season up against some very good sides in the Champions League, this Benfica side should not be ruled out of finishing top with PSG yet to address some of their defensive shortcomings so far this campaign.

PSG: Galtier has made a steady start to life at Parc des Princes and enjoyed the Lionel Messi show over the weekend when the legendary Argentine scored a superb free kick against Nice in Ligue 1 for their latest win. It is not perfect yet, but Les Parisiens already look pretty good and still have some defensive and midfield issues to iron out. Kylian Mbappe is already up alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski with three goals so far this edition and Neymar is in arguably the best form of his PSG career to date.

Prediction

Pick: This one will be close. A narrow PSG away win might be tempting, but I can see this one being a score draw of either 1-1 or 2-2. Both sides are solid yet not impenetrable while there is some much attacking and creative talent on both sides that promises to produce goals. Keep an eye on Draxler to see whether the curse of the ex will strike again. If either side does win this, then it effectively guarantees them safe passage to the knockout phase even at this early stage.