Brazil are well on their way to punching their ticket for the 2022 World Cup after yet another victory in qualifying on Friday, beating red-hot Ecuador 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Richarlison and Neymar. It was a match where the first half was pretty even, but the hosts' quality was on display in the second half with numerous good looks on goal and Neymar leading the way with his one goal and one assist.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar set up the winning goal in the 65th minute, playing a quick ball to the feet of Richarlison with the attacker doing the rest. Here's the goal:

Neymar then scored from the penalty spot after a retake, having his first attempt saved with an infraction called on the goalkeeper, allowing the players to take it again.

Ecuador did not manage a single shot on goal in the match and rarely looked like much of a threat, while Brazil moved to 5-0-0 in qualifying. Brazil are the only national team to qualify for every single World Cup, often doing so comfortably, with this cycle looking like a similar story.

Next up for Brazil is a qualifier on June 8 against Paraguay before opening up the Copa America on June 13 against Venezuela. The Copa America was originally set to be played in Argentina and Colombia but was moved earlier this week with political unrest and increasing COVID-19 concerns in both countries.