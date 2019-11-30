Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Burnley vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)
Current Records: Burnley 5-5-3; Crystal Palace 4-6-3
What to Know
Crystal Palace and Burnley are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace is limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Liverpool, losing 2-1.
Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against Watford. Burnley didn't even let Watford onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Burnley was the better team in the second half.
Burnley's win lifted them to 5-5-3 (18 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 4-6-3 (15 points). We'll see if Burnley can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley and Crystal Palace both have three wins in their last six games.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 01, 2018 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 13, 2018 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Sep 10, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 29, 2017 - Burnley 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 05, 2016 - Burnley 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
-
Arsenal coaching candidates
Who is going to be the next coach of the Gunners?
-
Emery sacked by Arsenal
The Gunners have failed to win a game in the month of November under Unai Emery
-
UCL power rankings: Reds in trouble
The reigning champs have slipped just a bit
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Pulisic scores for UCL goal for Chelsea
The American was sharp in Wednesday's clash at Valencia
-
UCL scores: Barca goes to knockout stage
Two more teams moved on thanks to Wednesday's result
-
Chelsea, Valencia play to frantic draw
It was easily one of the most entertaining UCL games in years