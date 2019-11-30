Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Burnley (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)

Current Records: Burnley 5-5-3; Crystal Palace 4-6-3

What to Know

Crystal Palace and Burnley are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace is limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Liverpool, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against Watford. Burnley didn't even let Watford onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Burnley was the better team in the second half.

Burnley's win lifted them to 5-5-3 (18 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 4-6-3 (15 points). We'll see if Burnley can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley and Crystal Palace both have three wins in their last six games.